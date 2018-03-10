[WATCH] PD claim they were purposely excluded from MPs' pension vote

Parliament took the opportunity to vote for early pensions for MPs as soon as Democratic Party (PD) members were not present in the House, PD MP Marlene Farrugia has claimed.

Speaking on a video blog posted on Facebook this morning, Farrugia said that the House was aware ofthe PD members' reservations on the issue and swiftly passed the amendment without the PD's vote.

“They know that we, as the Democratic party, don’t think that there should be any pension reform for paras long as there are people living on less than a living pension” she said, explaining that some people receive a pension of €400 a month, which people “cannot live on”.

The same sentiment was expressed by Farrugia when PD members were still in the Labour Opposition, she said, explaining that they did not agree with increasing the wages of parliamentary members.

“This is a tactic often used within parliament,” Farrugia continued, “in which the Government whip and Nationalist whip agree between each other,” citing the MFSA law which was passed within 40 minutes, she said.

Earlier this week, parliament members voted in favour of giving themselves full two-thirds pension after serving just one term, and giving a pro-rata full pension if they serve a partial first term.