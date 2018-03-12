Seven new Vessel Monitoring Systems installed on Maltese boats

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Clint Camilleri launches new Vessel Monitoring Systems to facilitate fishing and provide better coverage for fishers

tia_reljic
12 March 2018, 3:28pm
by Tia Reljic
Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Clint Camilleri announced new VMS installments on Maltese vessels
Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Clint Camilleri announced new VMS installments on Maltese vessels

A number of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) are to be installed on Maltese boats, with seven of them having been installed today on fishing vessels over 12 metres.

The VMS were financed by the National Fund and will benefit fishers who fish farther out at sea, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Clint Camilleri said.

He continued to explain that communication is of utmost importance while out at sea, especially during the process of fishing and during the time it takes for the fisherman to reach the fishing destination. The VMS would facilitate the creation of plans on routes to be taken, reports on catches, and occasional reports on the whereabouts of the boat.

The new system works through the global satellite network Inmarsat, which Camilleri said is the very best when it comes to communication for sailors and fishers, ensuring that vessels are never left without coverage.

Fishers would also be able to install wireless internet on their vessel if they paid for it.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
