Seven new Vessel Monitoring Systems installed on Maltese boats

A number of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) are to be installed on Maltese boats, with seven of them having been installed today on fishing vessels over 12 metres.

The VMS were financed by the National Fund and will benefit fishers who fish farther out at sea, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Clint Camilleri said.

He continued to explain that communication is of utmost importance while out at sea, especially during the process of fishing and during the time it takes for the fisherman to reach the fishing destination. The VMS would facilitate the creation of plans on routes to be taken, reports on catches, and occasional reports on the whereabouts of the boat.

The new system works through the global satellite network Inmarsat, which Camilleri said is the very best when it comes to communication for sailors and fishers, ensuring that vessels are never left without coverage.

Fishers would also be able to install wireless internet on their vessel if they paid for it.