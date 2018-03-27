Most Maltese unemployed youths say they would not travel to find a job

While half of unemployed young people in the EU were ready to relocate for a job, more than two-thirds of Malta's unemployed youths were not ready to move away for a job

maria_pace
27 March 2018, 11:55am
by Maria Pace

More than two-thirds of Maltese unemployed youths are not ready to relocate to another country for a job.

Eurostat statistics shows that while half of unemployed young people in seventeen EU member states were ready to relocate for a job, more than two-thirds of unemployed people aged 20-34  not ready to move for a job in Malta (73%), the Netherlands (69%) and Cyprus (68%).

Overall, 50% of unemployed people aged 20-34 in the EU were reluctant to change their place of residence for a job, 21% are ready to move for a job but only in the same country, whereas 12% would consider moving to another EU Member State. 17% would even be ready to move for a job outside EU.

The highest number of young unemployed in the EU who were ready to change their place of residence inside the same country were in Romania and Germany, the Czech Republic and Ireland. The highest shares of those ready to relocate to another EU country were recorded in Estonia and Croatia and Slovenia, whilehe share of young unemployed ready to move outside the EU was highest in Sweden, followed by Spain and Finland and France.

Education revealed to play an important part, as young unemployed people with a high level of education were more ready to move for work than young unemployed with a medium or low education.

The statistics show that the majority of employed people aged 20-34 in the EU did not relocate for their current job (90%). The share of those who actually did move to another EU Member State was only 1% of the young employed, while 8% moved inside the country for their current job.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
