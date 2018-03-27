Italian court orders seizure of €363 million from Bank of Valletta

An Italian court has upheld a claim for €363 million brought against Bank of Valletta, by liquidators of the Deiulemar group and representatives of 13,000 Italian bondholders, according to TorreChannel.it.

The court’s decision is subject to an appeal.

BOV said that after taking legal advice, it felt it had a strong case both on the merits and in appealing the precautionary warrant and that is firmly rebutting the claims instituted against it before the Italian Tribunal. "At the same time, the Bank is keeping its Regulators continuously updated on developments relating to this case. The Bank will continue to keep this matter under review and take such measures to ensure that its operations are not adversely affected."

The owners of the failed shipping company Deiulemar, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012, are believed to be holding the €363 million in a trust at BOV.

In July 2014, seven members of the three founding families of ship-owner Deiulemar were jailed for up to 17 years for illegal financial transactions when the company collapsed. It was declared bankrupt in 2012 owing more than €800 million.

They were found guilty of fraudulent bankruptcy, having transferred their assets to Maltese, Swiss, and British Virgin Islands trusts to avoid their exposure to creditors and the 13,000 retail investors from Torre del Greco who subscribed to their bonds.

The bankruptcy precipitated a human tragedy upon the Torre del Greco community, which has now filed a civil claim to recoup their investments.

A Rome court sentenced brothers Angelo and Pasquale della Gatta to 17 years in jail, while their sister Micaela got nine years and 10 months. Their mother Lucia Boccia received an eight-year term.

A €363 million claim was brought against Bank of Valletta in an Italian court, after liquidators of the Deiulemar group and representatives of 13,000 Italian bondholders, filed a civil claim against trusts held by BOV and another company registered at BOV’s Valletta address on Zachary Street – Banco Svizzero d’Italia Trust Corporation Limited Malta – whose parent company is the Swiss bank BSI, of Lugano.

Bank of Valletta became a trustee for Trust Capital Trust, Trust Gaino, and Trust Gilda – the trusts that are being called on to answer for the €363 million claim.