'Fearne, the Labour Party is proud of you' - Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela stood by Chris Fearne on Sunday, vowing to dedicate his life to those who sacrifice their own lives to bring the country together while also defending his controversial criticisms on the media, judiciary, and the Establishment.

“Chris, the Labour Party is proud of you. Malta is proud of you,” Abela said.

On Friday, in the wake of criminal charges filed against him on the privatisation of three state hospitals, Minister for Reforms Chris Fearne published his resignation in a letter to the PM.

When it was reported that charges were to be filed against Fearne – also deputy Labour Party leader for parliamentary affairs and deputy Prime Minister – Abela stood by his number two, underlining his faith in Fearne.

That faith remains unwavering, Abela said on Sunday, as he continues to make it his mission to defend those facing injustice.

“To those who bring our country together, I will dedicate my life to you,” Abela said to applause, promising to never allow anyone to move the country backwards.

People like Fearne, who set aside their lives for the better of the country, should never face injustices, he continued.

Vowing to continue to support the party and government through criticisms, the Prime Minister referenced his recent comments against the judiciary and the so-called Establishment as a form of defence against political attacks.

Last month, Abela warned the judiciary not to commit “political terrorism”, lighting a fire that has been at the centre of the media’s focus over the past two weeks.

Cruel election tactics

Moving on to Bernard Grech, the PM criticised the PN leader for calling for a “war” against the government.

“I told you on May 1, do not fall for provocation,” he said, once again referencing the Establishment as a roadblock for the PL government.

Abela called on the public to fight the PN’s provocations with love for the country and to use their vote in the upcoming MEP elections.

“Lend me your faith so that we can strengthen your government to continue... bringing Malta together.”

Abela then criticised the PN for committing to cruel election tactics, because “that is all they know”.

Even when it comes to local councils, the PL are focused on the communities while the PN have a vision of painting the island blue, he added.

“The June 8 vote is a vote in favour of justice for those who worked in a just way for the betterment of the country. A vote in favour of better localities. A vote in favour of Europe for you and not for the advance of personal careers. A vote to continue on the road of progress and success.”

During his speech, Abela also noted that details on a new reform for workers will be announced in the coming days.

The new reform will see private contractors receive the same pay as those working directly with a company, something that the PL had promised in their electoral campaign, he said.