From deal to big steal: The Vitals timeline
It had to be the incoming Labour government’s flagship project for the health sector when the deal with Vitals Global Healthcare was signed in 2015.
Nine years later this white elephant is nothing more than a millstone around the government’s neck as several current and former public officials and tens of private individuals face serious criminal charges.
Nicole Meilak and Karl Azzopardi revisit the key events that saw this flagship project go from deal, to big steal.