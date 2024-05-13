menu

From deal to big steal: The Vitals timeline

Nicole Meilak and Karl Azzopardi revisit the key events the hospitals privatisation deal go from deal, to big steal

karl_azzopardi nicole_meilak
13 May 2024, 6:00am
by Karl Azzopardi / Nicole Meilak

It had to be the incoming Labour government’s flagship project for the health sector when the deal with Vitals Global Healthcare was signed in 2015.

Nine years later this white elephant is nothing more than a millstone around the government’s neck as several current and former public officials and tens of private individuals face serious criminal charges.

Nicole Meilak and Karl Azzopardi revisit the key events that saw this flagship project go from deal, to big steal.

 

 

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.