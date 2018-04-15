menu

Man seriously injured after slipping off path at Wied il-Mielah

A 24-year-old Kalkara resident had to be rescued by the Civil Protection Department after a 2-storey fall at the outskirts of Ghasri, possibly due to missing railing

tia_reljic
15 April 2018, 4:33pm
by Tia Reljic
Photo by John Michael Mizzi
A 24-year-old Maltese man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital after he slipped off the path in Wied il-Mielah, limits of Ghasri, Gozo.

The man, a resident of Kalkara, slipped from the path which leads to the Wied il-Mielah window and suffered a 2-storey fall, police said.

Reports say that the man survived the fall, but had to be rescued by the Civil Protection Department at around 12:45pm on Sunday.

From photographs obtained by MaltaToday, it appears that the railing surrounding the path was missing – possibly having been damaged in a recent storm.

The man was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
