Daphne’s sister admits family kept her laptop

Corinne Vella told members of the Daphne Project that the family did not trust investigators with her sister's laptop

17 April 2018, 6:50pm
by Kurt Sansone
Daphne Caruana Galizia's laptop was held from the police
The Caruana Galizia family does not trust investigators with the murdered journalist’s laptop, which is why it refused to hand over the device, Corinne Vella has said.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sister was speaking to members of the Daphne Project, an international consortium of journalists.

Vella’s comments were reported in the Times of Malta, which reported that investigators were frustrated by the lack of trust from the family.

Vella told the newspaper her sister would never have wanted her laptop to be given to the authorities.

"She would always hide her laptop before going out. It was about protecting her sources. And she died protecting her sources. She knew that whatever information the police got hold of would go straight to the same people in government she was investigating," Vella said.

Vella is quoted saying that the police were asking the family to make an "impossible choice".

"It’s like hand over the laptop or we are not going to investigate. We can't do that. We just don't trust them,” Vella said.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt.
