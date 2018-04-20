[WATCH] Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja confronted by protestors outside Henley and Partners London event

Tenor Joseph Calleja walked over to protestors gathered outside the Drapers’ Hall in London objecting to him singing at an event organised by Henley and Partners on Friday night.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was invited to the event.

Protestors wore masks depicting Joseph Muscat's face and waved copies of Maltese passports. They also flagged the strong-arm tactics Henley and Partners tried to use against slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia when the company threatened to sue her if she did not stop writing about it.

Before entering the building, Calleja went over to talk to the protestors. “Even though I strongly disagreed with many of Daphne’s writings, the fact is that she is dead... I am not here to endorse Henley and Partners but to fulfil a commitment that was made years ago before all this hullabaloo."

Calleja insisted that he was a professional and was there to sing. "I am not scared of this protest because I have done nothing wrong, although of course you are free to disagree with me. I am here as a professional and as a cultural ambassador and I wear my ring on my finger. I could have gone into the Hall straight away but I came here to speak to you first."

Calleja refused to tell protestors how much he was paid for his performance.

"I know you disagree with me and I understand completely... Let us agree to disagree... When I sang at the Commonwealth a couple of years ago, how many of the leaders in front of me were dictators and murderers who killed people? I am here against the advice of all my lawyers and all my friends, because I am not only cultural ambassador when it suits me," Calleja said.