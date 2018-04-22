Updated | Malta hit by major power cut

Electricity supply has been interrupted in what appears to be a major power failure across Malta. Enemalta said in a Facebook post that difficulty had been encountered with the Sicily-Malta interconnector, which disrupted supply to 30% of the the country.

"Electricity supply is being gradually restored through alternative capacity at the Delimara Power Station," Enemalta said.

Lights went out at around 11.25am with some localities having reported an earlier but shorter suspension of electricity in the day.

MaltaToday received reports of power cuts from different localities including, Mosta, Naxxar, St Julians, Lija, Marsaskala, Gudja and San Gwann. Other localities such as Qormi, Żurrieq, Żebbug and Sliema appear to have been spared.

The cause of the disruption is not yet known but when contacted Energy Minister Joe Mizzi said Enemalta teams were on the ground to start restoring electricity gradually as soon as possible.

“Enemalta is assessing what happened but teams are on the ground trying to restore electricity to the grid,” Mizzi said, adding that he still had to be briefed about the matter.

Electricity started being restored in some locations, including San Gwann, Marsaskala and Naxxar at 11:54am.