Gaming company boss says high property rental prices impacting employee retention

High property rental prices in Malta are one of the greatest challenges faced by employees – and companies – in the gaming industry, the head of one of the leading gaming companies based in Malta.

Ulle Skottling, COO of Videoslots Ltd, said today that gaming companies were losing foreign employees, who were choosing to limit their contracts is Malta to a maximum of 18 to 24 months because of the high cost of living, especially property rental prices.

He said that even with above-average wages, many employees were finding it difficult to sustain a long stay in Malta.

“When a large part of your wage is taken up paying for accommodation, it is difficult to save money or to send money back to your family in your home country.”

Skottling was speaking to the media after a courtesy visit by Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia to Videoslots Ltd’s offices in Pieta.

“We are finding that the 18 to 24 months is the average contract employees will sign on to, preferring to go back to their home country where the cost of living is not so high,” he said.

In fact, employee turnover is even higher in lower-paying positions, with the average contract for a foreign employee working in the company’s call centre lasting a mere six months.

Skottling said that while employee retention was a major issue, the company had no problem attracting foreign workers to Malta, which remains one of the top destinations among gaming industry workers.

“As a company, we are doing everything to provide necessary services to our staff,” he said. “We bought an apartment where new employees can stay while settling in Malta and we are building a canteen and a gymnasium, but once they move to their own apartment, they immediately realise that the rental is high, taking up a large part of the wage.”