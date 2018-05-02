Joseph Muscat, Hermann Schiavone condemn ‘harassment’ against Julia Farrugia Portelli

Monday's altercation in Parliament and the subsequent insult directed towards Julia Farrugia Portelli by the Democratic Party was this evening condemned by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Nationalist Party MP Hermann Schiavone.

Speaking in Parliament in the second reading of the bill proposing changes to the IVF law, Muscat said that the debate - in itself already heated because of the subject matter - had taken an "unacceptable" turn.

He said that many people had deeply-rooted emotions, both in favour and against the amendments, but he said that a "total intolerance for freedom of expression" had been shown in the House on Monday.

He was referring to a loud altercation between members of the PD and parliamentary secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli, which led to PD MP Godfrey Farrugia being evicted from the Chamber.

The incident took a further twist on Tuesday when, in a post on its Facebook page, the PD referred to Farrugia Portelli as a “village escort”.

The party has since apologised and retracted the comment.

A level of debate is to be expected in Parliament, Muscat said, including comments being passed while a member is speaking. “This is normal since we are not in a convent... But this escalated in an intolerable way on social media,” Muscat said.

Farrugia Portelli is not the first to be “harassed” in an “unacceptable” way, Muscat said, identifying Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar who is often insulted, in Parliament and beyond, “whenever she speaks on things which are inconvenient".

“I am not going to offer my solidarity to Farrugia Portelli, as she doesn’t need my solidarity,” Muscat said, adding that the MP had handled the matter very well.

In a Facebook post of her own, Farrugia Portelli rose above the insults, saying only she was proud of her roots and that she would continue to work against elitism of any sort.

Nationalist MP Hermann Schiavone, elected on the same district as the parliamentary secretary, also expressed solidary with her, saying that the PN condemned any attacks on MPs.