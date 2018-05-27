Joseph Muscat ‘satisfied’ with ‘sustainable’ infrastructure investments, EU recommendations

Investment in infrastructure is being carried out in a ‘sustainable’ way, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Sunday, adding that he is satisfied with the €55 million road infrastructure project announced earlier this week.

“The project will leave an effect, and will improve the quality of life of residents in the surrounding area,” he said during a brief telephone interview on ONE radio.

The ‘Central Link Project’, which will be co-financed by the EU, will see the creation of 7.4km of new lanes, aims to reduce travel time in the area by half, and to cut vehicle emissions by 13.5%.

The project, which will be co-funded by the EU, is expected to improve the route between the Mriehel bypass in the direction of Birkirkara, Balzan and Attard, going on until the Saqqajja hill roundabout, which connects Ta’ Qali, Attard, Rabat, Żebbuġ and Mosta. It will take about two years to complete.

In response to the 2018 European Semester country-specific report, Muscat said that Malta received the lowest amount of recommendations.

“Malta has the lowest number of recommendations from the EU, since what we do is in conformity with EU directions,” Muscat said, adding that the Commission praised the Maltese economy and recognised its efforts against money laundering and corruption.

In the country-specific recommendations, the Commission said that Malta needs to boost its efforts to counter corruption. “The effectiveness of Malta’s efforts to fight corruption need to be further improved, especially with regards to the investigation and prosecution of corruption,” it read. The Commission also recommended that Malta strengthens its enforcement of the Anti-Money Laundering framework.