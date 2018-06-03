Case against teacher named in sexual abuse case to continue this month

The case against a teacher who it was claimed had participated in sexual abuse on a student will continue later this month following the completion of a year-long magisterial inquiry.

Back in November 2016, it was claimed that a 32-year-old teacher at the Hamrun Secondary School had locked a girl in a classroom with three other students, who were then allowed to abuse the girl sexually.

According to a report in Illum, after the suspect's arrest back in 2016, the case had been delayed until the inquiry was completed. With the investigation now completed, and a lengthy report having been produced, the case is set to continue.

The alleged sexual assault became public after the mother of the victim, in a recorded telephone call with Newsbook, had said that her daughter was locked in a classroom by one of her teachers, who then reportedly forced three boys who attend the school to abuse of her.

The mother said that the boys had held the victim against a corner and tried to undress her, with one of the boys allegedly forcing his private parts against the victim’s face.

The victim’s mother continued by saying that she had filed a report at the Hamrun police station, but the case had only been given priority when inspector Sandro Camilleri was informed by the assault.

The mother alleged that her daughter was one of many that had suffered from such abuse.

The accused teacher had been released from arrest after 48 hours and his employment was terminated by the school.