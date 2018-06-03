Air Malta collaborate with FTI to launch winter routes to Hamburg and Leipzig

Air Malta in collaboration with German tour operator FTI, will be launching flights to the German cities of Hamburg and Leipzig as of 31 October, with weekly flights every Wednesday.

“The German market is one of our most important markets and strategically we want to grow tourism from Germany. These two new routes are a great addition to our network this winter for tourism but also to increase connectivity between Malta and Germany,” Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Sies said.

Sies said that he is confident that thanks to FTI’s support in seat commitments the service would be a success, with plans down the pipeline to turn the route into an all-year round scheduled operation.

“Bringing the Hamburg and Leipzig routes back to life is the result of strong partnership,” FTI’s Beppe Bugeja said.

Air Malta’s Chairman, Charles Mangion said that the launch of these routes is a clear indication that the airline is able to adapt to an ever-changing market.

“After Frankfurt, which we introduced last year, we will be operating to a total of five airports in Germany,” Mangion said.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi reacted by saying that the addition of these routes reflects the ambitions of the airline to support the local tourism industry and its commitment to expand the market it operates within.

“These services will attract new opportunities and facilitate travel for the leisure and business communities and continue growing the connectivity to the Maltese Islands,” Mizzi said.