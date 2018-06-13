Malta should give up its large search and rescue area, Italian minister says

Italy’s infrastructure minister has resurrected his country’s ambition to take over the vast search and rescue area for which Malta is responsible in the central Mediterranean.

Danilo Toninelli from the Movimento Cinque Stelle told Italian journalists that Malta received “a lot” of public funds to administer its SAR but this was “patrolled by Italian frigates”.

“If the Maltese are not able to do so, they should change the SAR region and we will take it ourselves, including the public funds that come with it,” Toninelli said.

He was responding to a point raised by an Italian journalist that Malta was too small to take in large groups of migrants such as those rescued by the Aquarius.

It is unclear what funds, Toninelli is talking about but the SAR region is mapped by a flight information region from which Malta receives money from each airplane that passes through it.

Toninelli’s argument is a repeat of the same argument made 10 years ago when Italy and Malta were locked in a dispute like today over who should take in rescued immigrants. It also represents a long-held wish by Italy to take charge of Malta’s SAR, something the country has always rejected.

Malta’s SAR extends from Tunisia all the way to Crete, a relic of the country’s colonial past. Maritime international law dictates that the country responsible for the SAR region is obliged to coordinate search and rescue operations.

The obligation does not mean Malta’s military assets have to patrol the vast region and neither does it mean that all people rescued within the SAR have to be taken to the coordinating country.

According to the SOLAS Convention, rescued people have to be taken to the closest, safest port but in 2005 Italy and Spain pushed for an amendment that put the onus of responsibility for disembarkation on the coordinating country.

Malta never ratified the amendment and stuck to the original provisions in the convention, as was its right.

