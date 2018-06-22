menu

[WATCH] Do the Maltese care about trapping?

MaltaToday asked members of the public what they think about the EU court ruling that bird trapping in Malta breaches EU law

tia_reljic
22 June 2018, 1:55pm
by Tia Reljic
The European Court of Justice has ruled that Malta has failed to fulfil the conditions necessary to derogate from the EU’s ban on bird trapping
Following a decision by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that Malta’s derogation for finch trapping did not comply with EU law, MaltaToday took the streets to find out what the public thinks.

The ECJ ruled that Malta was in breach of the The Birds Directive, which bans trapping of birds, but allows it only on very specific conditions.

Malta, however, has failed to fulfil the necessary conditions, according to the ECJ.

On Thursday, the government said that it would be deciding on a course of action in the coming day.

Read more: EU court declares trapping in Malta illegal, but PN and hunters want new derogation

