[WATCH] Do the Maltese care about trapping?

Following a decision by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that Malta’s derogation for finch trapping did not comply with EU law, MaltaToday took the streets to find out what the public thinks.

The ECJ ruled that Malta was in breach of the The Birds Directive, which bans trapping of birds, but allows it only on very specific conditions.

Malta, however, has failed to fulfil the necessary conditions, according to the ECJ.

On Thursday, the government said that it would be deciding on a course of action in the coming day.

