Malta employs 12,400 third-country nationals

A total of 12,407 third-country nationals were registered with Jobsplus at the end of last year, information tabled in Parliament has revealed.

The third countries with the highest number of persons employed in Malta were the Philippines and Serbia, with 2,413 and 2,329 respectively. The vast majority of these reflect full-time employment, as only 28 persons from the Philippines and 58 persons from Serbia were employed part-time.

In fact, only 747 third-country nationals were employed part-time, compared to the 11,660 who were registered for full-time employment.

Another 30,564 persons from European Union, European Economic Area, and European Free Trade Association countries were employed in Malta.

From these, Italy tops the list with 7,778 employees, followed by the United Kingdom with 4,819.

The information came about as a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Chris Said, who asked for the number of non-Maltese nationals registered with Jobsplus, which countries the persons come from and whether they are employed full-time or part-time.