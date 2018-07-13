Man accused of Hugo Chetcuti's murder had been dismissed for being drunk at work

The man accused of murdering Hugo Chetcuti had been dismissed from his job at one of Hugo's establishments after being drunk at work, lawyer Joe Giglio had revealed.

Giglio is representing the Chetcuti family as parte civile lawyer in criminal proceedings against Serb national Bojan Cmelik, who was charged with the attempted murder of the Paceville entertainment king.

The charges are expected to change after Chetcuti died in hospital from complications after he was operated upon following last week's knifing.

Last Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Hugo Group told MaltaToday that Cmelik was dismissed by the venue manager and Chetcuti had not been involved.

The spokesperson had said there did not appear to be any animosity at the time of Cmelik's dismissal. The motive for Cmelik's attack is unclear.

But in a Facebook spat with Shift journalist Caroline Muscat, the family lawyer, today, lifted the lid on the reason for Cmelik's dismissal some eight months ago. "Facts so far are that his murder was done by a mentally disturbed and disgruntled employee who was sacked for being drunk while at work," Giglio said. He rebutted the journalist's description of Chetcuti as "a drug lord", accusing her of "talking rubbish".

Serbian tabloid Alo has reported Cmelik's former work mates in Malta saying that the man had a criminal record and was a patient at a psychiatric institution in Serbia.

Serbs working for Chetcuti told Alo they were ashamed by what happened, describing Chetcuti as having been very good to them.

Meanwhile, the Paceville impresario's death has caused an outpouring of grief with friends and admirers leaving flowers and candles outside his establishments.