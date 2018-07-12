Paceville hospitality king Hugo Chetcuti dies following complications after stabbing

The Paceville entertainment and hospitality mogul Hugo Chetcuti has died, from complications that followed his stabbing outside one of his establishments, a source close to the family has confirmed.

Chetcuti, 52, had been reported to be in stable condition on Sunday after having had a surgical operation carried out on him following the stabbing on Friday evening, at around 10:30pm. His brother Isaac had reported on Facebook that Chetcuti was slowly recovering. Chetcuti later was submitted to a second surgical intervention.

But a source close to the family confirmed with MaltaToday that the entrepreneur passed away on Thursday evening.

Chetcuti owned a substantial portion of Paceville real estate with his hotel, clubs and restaurants which carry his signature ‘Hugo’s’ brand.

Chetcuti was stabbed in the stomach by Serbian national Bojan Cmelik, 35, who fled the scene but was later arrested on Saturday at around 2:30 am by RIU officers. He was arraigned before Magistrate Neville Camilleri accused of having stabbed Chetcuti – with the intent to kill him or put his life in manifest jeopardy – outside the Seafood And Cocktail establishment in Triq Santa Rita, Paceville.

The man was a former employee, who used to work at two of Chetcuti’s Paceville establishment, first as a helper than as a barman.

Cmelik pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer did not ask for bail.

Cmelik was arrested in Sliema after a chase from Paceville. The police said a taser was used to aid in controlling and restraining him. He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he had sustained, and was later transferred to police headquarters for questioning.