[WATCH] Over 12,000 children attending SkolaSajf this summer

Over 12,000 children attending SkolaSajf this summer

More than 12,000 children, aged between three to 16-years-old, are attending SkolaSajf, a summer school service provided by the government, this year.

SkolaSajf, which runs from 8.30am to 12.30pm and takes place at various government schools and centres around Malta, offers children the opportunity to participate in cultural, artistic and physical activities geared at helping them develop their skills and acquire knowledge.

Speaking during a visit to St Thomas More College in Fgura - which is hosting over 500 children in its SkolaSajf programme this year - Education Minister Evarist Bartolo highlighted how the summer school aims to be both enjoyable and educational.

“Through SkolaSajf, children participate in activities related to life skills, sports and culture, and through them can develop their skills,” Bartolo said.

Around 800 playworkers and 2,800 support staff are engaged at SkolaSajf this year, with preparations for the summer school starting as soon as the scholastic year is over.

This year, for the first time, there was no capping on the number of children who could be admitted to the programme, and every child who applied was given a place.

Some of the centres around Malta offer extended hours, till 5.30pm, aimed at helping parents who work while keeping children active and providing an informal type of education.