Transport between Malta and Gozo up by 8.2% in the first half 2018

Sea transport between Malta and Gozo in the first half of 2018 increased by 8.2% when compared to the same period last year, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Statistics Office.

According to NSO, a total of 2,656,415 passengers travelled between the two islands between January and June, with 1,535,414 passengers crossing over since March.

Friday and Saturday were the two busiest days, according to the data, with the number of passengers crossing on a Saturday increasing by 13.1%, possibly indicating an increase in the number of persons travelling to Gozo on weekend breaks.

As a result of the number of people crossing over, the number of trips by Gozo Channel increased by 2.5% since the start of the year, and by 4.2% since March.