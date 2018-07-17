menu

Transport between Malta and Gozo up by 8.2% in the first half 2018

Passengers crossing between the two islands on a Saturday increased by 13.1% compared to the same period last year

17 July 2018
Transport between Malta and Gozo between January and June increased by 8.2% when compared to the same period last year

Sea transport between Malta and Gozo in the first half of 2018 increased by 8.2% when compared to the same period last year, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Statistics Office.

According to NSO, a total of 2,656,415 passengers travelled between the two islands between January and June, with 1,535,414 passengers crossing over since March.

Friday and Saturday were the two busiest days, according to the data, with the number of passengers crossing on a Saturday increasing by 13.1%, possibly indicating an increase in the number of persons travelling to Gozo on weekend breaks.

As a result of the number of people crossing over, the number of trips by Gozo Channel increased by 2.5% since the start of the year, and by 4.2% since March.

Passengers and vehicles to and from Malta and Gozo (April - June)
Sea transport between Malta and Gozo by day of the week
