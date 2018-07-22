menu
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat sheds tears of relief after 15-month ordeal
National
[WATCH] Updated | Adrian Delia has asked Simon Busuttil to resign from PN parliamentary group
National
Simon Busuttil will not resign after Egrant inquiry exonerates Muscats
World
Austria removes Turkish language from driving theory tests
News
National
[READ] The Egrant magisterial inquiry report released by the Attorney General
READ IT HERE
22 July 2018, 11:07am
by
Staff Reporter
TWEET
SHARE
EGRANT INQUIRY (PDF)
EGRANT INQUIRY (Text)
.
National
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat sheds tears of relief after 15-month ordeal
Kurt Sansone
National
[WATCH] Updated | Adrian Delia has asked Simon Busuttil to resign from PN parliamentary group
Massimo Costa
National
Simon Busuttil will not resign after Egrant inquiry exonerates Muscats
Kurt Sansone
National
[WATCH] Police stop MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil
Massimo Costa
