Three hospitalised, including six-year-old girl after car and truck collide

Three passengers that were in a car that collided with a truck in Naxxar were hospitalised, while the drivers of both vehicles were unscathed

kurt_sansone
9 August 2018, 7:57pm
by Kurt Sansone
The police said three women were taken to hospital following a collision in Naxxar
A six-year-old girl is among three injured passengers who were riding in an Alfa Romeo Giulietta that collided with a truck on the Telgħa t'Alla u Ommu in Naxxar this afternoon.

The girl and two other female passengers, aged 27 and 26, were hospitalised and their medical condition is not yet known, the police told MaltaToday.

The two vehicles were driving in the same direction towards Naxxar when the accident happened.

The Alfa Romeo was driven by a 36-year-old man from Mosta, while the truck was driven by a 55-year-old man from Fgura. Both drivers suffered no injuries. It is unclear what caused the accident.

The collission, which happened at 5.50pm, caused traffic jams all the way to Tal-Balal Road in San Ġwann.

