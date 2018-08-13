Updated | Over 100 migrants rescued by AFM patrol vessel

menu

Over 100 migrants rescued by AFM patrol vessel

114 migrants, including children, were spotted during a routine border patrol and rescued by an AFM patrol vessel 

13 August 2018, 3:54pm
by Maria Pace

Over 100 migrants onboard a rubber dinghy were spotted during a routine border patrol and rescued by an AFM patrol vessel.

114 migrants, including men, women, and children, were spotted in difficulty 53 nautical miles south of Malta. The rubber dinghy was taking in water when it was found, however, all migrants were rescued by an AFM patrol vessel.

They are being brought to Malta and will disembark later today at the AFM maritime base in Floriana.

No further details have been released at the moment. 

