menu

Air Malta to piggyback on Ryanair website

The national airline will be able to sell 21 of its route offerings on Ryanair’s website as part of joint venture

kurt_sansone
21 August 2018, 1:11pm
by Kurt Sansone
Up to 21 Air Malta flights will be available through the Ryanair website following an agreement between the two airlines
Up to 21 Air Malta flights will be available through the Ryanair website following an agreement between the two airlines

Air Malta will be selling several of its routes on the popular Ryanair booking website in a joint venture with the low cost Irish airline.

The agreement will allow Air Malta to broaden its market reach through Ryanair’s website, ensuring a more effective online presence.

The national airline will be able to sell 21 of its routes on the website.

The partnership kicked off today and was announced at a press conference at Air Malta’s headquarters.

David O’Brien, chief commercial officer at Ryanair, said his company’s website was the largest in Europe, receiving 50 million visits per month. The website is available in 17 languages, including Chinese.

O’Brien said Air Malta’s presence on its website will help enrich its offering. “It helps us grow from a single distribution channel for Ryanair to a more comprehensive airline website offering customers a wider choice,” O’Brien said, when asked what would Ryanair get from the deal.

Air Malta chairperson Charles Mangion said the partnership with Ryanair became possible after the airline invested heavily in IT. He said the agreement helps address Air Malta’s online weakness.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the airlines will be looking into further collaboration in the future.

“We will be looking at options that will see Air Malta being a link for Ryanair passengers to African airports as we strive to become the airline of the Mediterranean,” Mizzi said.

The minister said Air Malta’s growth strategy was paying dividends. With more than 20 new routes added to its network, the airline grew its passengers by 40%.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake
National

Solar farm policy scheme renewed following encouraging initial uptake
Paul Cocks
Air Malta to piggyback on Ryanair website
National

Air Malta to piggyback on Ryanair website
Kurt Sansone
More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018
National

More Maltese travelled abroad on holiday in 2018
Staff Reporter
Weeks from his release from prison, Daniel Holmes looks to the future
National

Weeks from his release from prison, Daniel Holmes looks to the future
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe