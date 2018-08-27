Justice for kitty: Animal activists write to police commissioner

Animal activists have written to Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar demanding answers on the case involving a kitten that was brutally killed at Golden Bay.

The activists, calling themselves Animal Defence League Malta, on Monday delivered a letter to police headquarters, asking for updates on progress in the investigation.

The letter was signed by several people including Nationalist MP Mario Galea, TV personality Carina Camilleri, model Tiffany Pisani and the deputy leader of the Democratic Party Timothy Alden.

The alleged killing happened on 12 August when people were sharing a Facebook post that claimed an elderly man had bludgeoned a kitten to death just outside the Apple’s Eye restaurant.

Controversy erupted when some people alleged that the elderly man was in some way related to the restaurant owner.

Police had told MaltaToday that the incident was being investigated.

In their letter to the police commissioner, the activists asked whether any action was being taken against anyone and how many witnesses had filed reports about the incident.

They also asked whether the police would be issuing a call for help from those who were present at the restaurant at the time of the incident.

“We believe that justice needs to be served in a timely fashion and we would not like this incident to further propagate the feeling of impunity amongst people who do not care for animals,” the activists said, asking for a reply to their queries.