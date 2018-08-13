menu

Elderly man allegedly beat cat to death at Golden Bay

The police are investigating claims that an elderly man beat a cat to death near a restaurant at Golden Bay

maria_pace
13 August 2018, 2:59pm
by Maria Pace
The cat was killed at Golden Bay
A woman has alleged that an elderly man beat a cat to death in front of patrons outside a restaurant in Golden Bay.

The woman, who posted on the popular Facebook group ‘Rubs Puppy Love’ said that while eating at The Apple’s Eye restaurant in Golden Bay, an elderly man chased off a stray cat that was going around the restaurant tables.

According to the post, the man followed the cat, who was around three months old, down the back-door entrance where he allegedly struck the cat repeatedly until it was dead.

The woman said that two tables of tourists shouted at the man, “but he did not care”.

The man was later seen leaving the restaurant in a car with an elderly woman.

Police have confirmed that a report was filed and an investigation is ongoing.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
