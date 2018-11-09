menu
BREAKING 17 Black • Tumas Group magnate and Electrogas owner Yorgen Fenech named as owner of mystery Dubai company connected to Panama offshore firms

PD calls for police investigation into 17 Black allegations

The Democratic Party decries Malta's 'rotten political system' and calls for police investigation

maltatoday
9 November 2018, 1:44pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The PD has called for a thorough police investigation into the 17 Black allegations
The Democratic Party has called for "an immediate and thorough" police investigation into the allegations that Dubai-based company 17 Black is owned by Electrogas shareholder and director Yorgen Fenech.

"It has become undeniable that the rule of law in Malta has broken down despite the massive propaganda campaign by the government and its network of yes-men in key positions," the PD said.

READ ALSO: Electrogas power station investor Yorgen Fenech named as 17 Black owner

The party, which has two representatives in Parliament, decried Malta's "rotten political system", which it blamed on "compromises and eyes being closed by entities and irresponsible politicians".

PD said it was the natural home for all those who aspired for clean, meritocratic governance and who were committed to work for Malta and the common good.

 

