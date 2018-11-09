PD calls for police investigation into 17 Black allegations

The Democratic Party has called for "an immediate and thorough" police investigation into the allegations that Dubai-based company 17 Black is owned by Electrogas shareholder and director Yorgen Fenech.

"It has become undeniable that the rule of law in Malta has broken down despite the massive propaganda campaign by the government and its network of yes-men in key positions," the PD said.

The party, which has two representatives in Parliament, decried Malta's "rotten political system", which it blamed on "compromises and eyes being closed by entities and irresponsible politicians".

PD said it was the natural home for all those who aspired for clean, meritocratic governance and who were committed to work for Malta and the common good.