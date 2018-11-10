menu

Free Wi-Fi service on Malta buses officially running

All routes are now supplied with a free Wi-Fi service following the success of the pilot project over the summer

david_hudson
10 November 2018, 4:50pm
by David Hudson

The Free Tallinja Wi-fi is from today available on all public transport buses on all routes. This was after the success of the pilot project that was carried out during the summer months by Malta Public Transport and Transport Malta. 

Malta Public Transport Commercial Director, Daniel Grech, said that this new service does not come at an additional cost while offering further convenience.

According to statistics gathered by the pilot project, logins to the Wi-Fi service showed a 57% monthly increase and in July alone, 50,000 passengers made use of the service.

In total, 1.8 million logins were registered since the initiation of the pilot project, with the Wi-Fi being most popular aboard the X2 and X3 airport routes. Passengers also made most use of the Wi-Fi service on route to St Julian's, Bugibba and Cirkewwa.

The pilot project revealed that the Wi-Fi most mostly used to access social media profiles and only 25% used it for browsing the web in general. Facebook was the most popular.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
Free Wi-Fi service on Malta buses officially running
National

Free Wi-Fi service on Malta buses officially running
David Hudson
Joseph Muscat hostage of Schembri and Mizzi – AD, PD
National

Joseph Muscat hostage of Schembri and Mizzi – AD, PD
David Hudson
David Casa calls upon Moneyval to look into Maltese government
National

David Casa calls upon Moneyval to look into Maltese government
David Hudson
Alfred Sant will decide by month’s end whether to contest MEP election
National

Alfred Sant will decide by month’s end whether to contest MEP election
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe