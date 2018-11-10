Free Wi-Fi service on Malta buses officially running

The Free Tallinja Wi-fi is from today available on all public transport buses on all routes. This was after the success of the pilot project that was carried out during the summer months by Malta Public Transport and Transport Malta.

Malta Public Transport Commercial Director, Daniel Grech, said that this new service does not come at an additional cost while offering further convenience.

According to statistics gathered by the pilot project, logins to the Wi-Fi service showed a 57% monthly increase and in July alone, 50,000 passengers made use of the service.

In total, 1.8 million logins were registered since the initiation of the pilot project, with the Wi-Fi being most popular aboard the X2 and X3 airport routes. Passengers also made most use of the Wi-Fi service on route to St Julian's, Bugibba and Cirkewwa.

The pilot project revealed that the Wi-Fi most mostly used to access social media profiles and only 25% used it for browsing the web in general. Facebook was the most popular.