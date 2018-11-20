Former Labour minister Vincent Moran passes away

Former Labour minister Vincent Moran, dubbed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as the father of Malta's health services, passed away early today at the age of 86.

Moran was a family doctor by profession before entering the political arena in 1962 when he was first elected to Parliament.

He was re-elected in every subsequent election and was the minister for health under Dom Mintoff when doctors went on strike in 1977. He had piloted changes to the health services, which included a requirement for doctors who had just graduated to serve two years in the public health service after receiving their warrant.

The dispute lasted 10 years, and at one point government had locked out doctors who went on strike. Things took an ugly turn when a letter bomb sent to Edwin Grech, a doctor and a strike breaker, exploded, killing his daughter Karin.

Moran went on to serve the Labour Party under Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici and Alfred Sant.

Prime minister Joseph Muscat said on twitter that Moran would always be remembered as the father of health services in Malta.

Vincent Moran can be considered one of the founding fathers of #Malta National #Health System. He remained an integral part of the community throughout his political life and beyond. Vincent and Maggie embodied selfless service at its best -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) November 20, 2018

In a statement, the Labour Party said Malta had lost a gentleman politician who always worked hard in favour of the worker. He had also continued to see patients as long as his health permitted.