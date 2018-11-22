menu

Sniffer dog Sparky’s persistence yields 10kg in cannabis

In a second major drug bust in less than 24 hours, the Customs Department found cannabis stashed inside the panels of a vehicle that had just come to Malta from Sicily

karl_azzopardi
22 November 2018, 10:20am
by Karl Azzopardi
Sparky the sniffer dog
Sparky the sniffer dog

It was the persistence of the new sniffer dog Sparky that led customs officials to discover 10kg of cannabis that were stashed in hidden compartments of a vehicle that had just come to Malta viaa the catamaran service.

The Customs Department said that during routine checks by its canine unit, Sparky flagged the suspect vehicle. However, the sniffer dog persisted in flagging the vehicle even after an initial search by officials yielded no visible results.

At that stage the car was taken to the police garage where the drugs were found stored in two separate well-hidden compartments, the customs department said.

Cannabis stored in the car's hidden compartments
Cannabis stored in the car's hidden compartments

The search yielded 10kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €20,000.

Duty Magistrate Joe Mifsud is conducting an inquiry into the latest drug bust. Police investigations are ongoing and it is understood that arrests have been made.

This is the second substantial narcotic seizure this week, with 44 kilograms of cocaine worth €4.5 million seized by customs officials at the Freeport.

10 kg of cannabis were seized
10 kg of cannabis were seized

 

 

More in National
Sniffer dog Sparky’s persistence yields 10kg in cannabis
National

Sniffer dog Sparky’s persistence yields 10kg in cannabis
Karl Azzopardi
PN proposes ‘smart immigration’ as antidote to Labour’s cosmopolitanism
National

PN proposes ‘smart immigration’ as antidote to Labour’s cosmopolitanism
David Hudson
President chairing constitutional reform committee
National

President chairing constitutional reform committee
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Delia: Muscat lies, refuses to sack Schembri and Mizzi despite police investigation
National

[WATCH] Delia: Muscat lies, refuses to sack Schembri and Mizzi despite police investigation
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe