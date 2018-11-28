PD tells Adrian Delia to 'walk the talk' and support no confidence motion in Konrad Mizzi

Democratic Party leader Godfrey Farrugia has told Adrian Delia to “walk the talk” and support the party's no confidence motion in Konrad Mizzi by placing it on Parliament's agenda.

Farrugia and the other PD MP, Marlene Farrugia, last week filed a motion of no confidence in Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi following the media revelations that the Dubai company 17 Black was owned by Electrogas investor Yorgen Fenech. Mizzi had been energy minister when Electrogas was awarded the multi-million euro tender.

Additionally, 17 Black had been listed as a target client for the Panama companies opened by Mizzi and the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The PD motion can only be debated and voted upon in Parliament if it is placed on the agenda of one of the Thursday sittings dedicated to the Opposition.

Thursday of next week is the last opportunity for the no confidence motion to be debated before Parliament closes down for Christmas holidays on 12 December and it depends on the PN, whether it is put on the agenda for the day.

In the wake of Delia's impassioned speech last Sunday in which he hit out hard over the 17 Black scandal, the PD is now inviting the Opposition leader to "walk your talk".

“Let's present the motion in Parliament so every member of the House can state their views,” Farrugia said.

Contacted by MaltaToday on Wednesday morning, PN deputy leader David Agius said that the PD motion still had to be discussed within the party structures and a final decision will be taken later on.

Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar told sister newspaper Illum yesterday that the decision would be taken on Wednesday morning.

The decision must be taken by 4.30pm today for the motion to be on next week's agenda. Otherwise, it would have to be presented when the Parliament resumes its sittings after the Christmas break.