Labour ministers shoot down voting rights proposal for non-EU nationals

Proposal to study prospect of allowing non-EU nationals to vote in local council elections turned down by Cabinet

paul_cocks
2 December 2018, 7:36am
by Paul Cocks
Bold: Helena Dalli is a champion of civil liberties and equality
A proposal to give third country nationals and non-EU migrant workers the possibility to vote in local council elections, was “shot down” by ministers during a Cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday.

Government sources told MaltaToday that EU affairs and equality minister Helena Dalli found no support among a majority of Cabinet colleagues when she asked for the go-ahead to launch a study into the possibility of allowing foreigners from outside the EU residing in Malta to vote in local council elections after 2019.

The reaction of the other ministers appears to have been particularly vocal and vehement, with one senior minister describing the idea as “mad”, while another minister asking if “we wanted an African mayor in Marsa” – the source said.

MaltaToday was shown a copy of Dalli’s position paper, entitled “Voting Rights in Local Elections for Third-Country Nationals (TCNs)”, in which she says that promoting TCNs’ participation in local politics would portray Malta as a country open to immigration.

This, the minister said in the paper’s introduction, would be in line with the Migrant Integration Strategy and Action 2017-2020 – however such voting rights do not feature in the actual strategy.

A ministry source who spoke to MaltaToday admitted that the proposal is not part of the government’s integration plans, but was advanced as a discussion point.

