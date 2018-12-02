menu

Man hit by car in Rahal Gdid is recovering in hospital

A 57-year old man was hospitalised after being hit by a car in Rahal Gdid at around 5.45am this morning

david_hudson
2 December 2018, 9:25am
by David Hudson

A 57-year old man has been hospitalised and is recovering from serious injuries at Mater Dei hospital, Police have said.

This was after he was hit by a car on Vjal Sir Paul Boffa in Rahal Gdid at around 5.45am this morning.

After preliminary investigations, Police have concluded that the 57-year old from Rahal Gdid was hit by a Toyota Corolla being driven by a 46-year old man from Birkirkara.

An ambulance was summoned on site and transported the victim to Mater Dei hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
