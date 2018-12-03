menu

Woman seriously injured after car runs her down in Qormi

A 56-year old woman was hospitalised after a car hit her in Qormi at about noon today

david_hudson
3 December 2018, 3:59pm
by David Hudson

A 56-year old woman suffered grievous injuries after she was hit by a vehicle around noon today, Police have confirmed.

The woman was hit on Triq San Bartolomew in Qormi.

Police have said that the woman is from Qormi and she was hit by a Nissan Note which was being driven by a 49-year old woman, also from Qormi.

The victim was assisted on site by a medical team and later conveyed to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

