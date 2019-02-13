Calls for an investigation into fisheries department after bribery allegations

The NGO fish4tomorrow has called for an investigation into the fisheries department following a report on Tuesday by the Spanish media outlet El Confidencial, which claimed that the department's now-suspended director Andreina Fenech Farrugia had solicited bribes from a Spanish tuna operator.

Phone intercepts by the Spanish investigative authorities show how Andreina Fenech Farrugia asked Spanish tuna operator Jose Fuentes for payment during a conversation in June last year.

“Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is one of the largest threats to the health of the oceans and the communities that live off of them. It has been a top priority for scientists, policy makers, fishers, and civil society alike. The allegations that a top government official and the world’s largest bluefin tuna operation are involved in the illegal trade of an already endangered fish is extremely serious and requires the appropriate response from both local government and the EU,” said Director of fish4tomorrow JD Farrugia.

The NGO is calling on the Maltese authorities to carry out a full investigation on the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture as well as the Maltese branches of the Ricardo Fuentes e Hijos Group; Mare Blu Tuna Farm Ltd and RF Malta Holding Ltd.

Fenech Farrugia was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday when the allegations emerged.

She has since denied the claims. "I would like to categorically deny any wrongdoing on my part and I strongly rebut the allegations in my regard. Moreover, I would like to declare that I have always observed and employed the highest standards of diligence and professionalism in my work and this is documented at the relevant competent authorities and I always took the necessary legal steps against all operators, at all times, when any illegalities were detected," she said.