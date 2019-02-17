Cirque du Soleil is coming to Malta

Cirque du Soleil, the largest theatrical producer in the world, is expected to be staging theatre shows in Malta.

Konrad Mizzi said on Twitter that, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Mediterranean Conference Centre, he was officially announcing that the Canadian entertainment company would be holding shows in Malta as of this year.

The Tourism Minister said the news was part of the government’s vision “to attract quality events”.

Cirque du Soleil was founded in Montreal, Canada, in 1984 by two former street performers. It expanded rapidly in the following decades, going from just one show to circus shows all over the world.

It carries out numerous touring shows in different countries, together with some permanent shows, such as in Las Vegas in the United States.

Its shows integrate circus styles from around the world, and each have their separate themes and storylines, including continuous live music.