[WATCH] Labour takes Valletta mayorship for the first time in local council upset for PN

Labour takes Valletta in local council upset for PN

• Labour majority in Valletta

• Labour confirms majority in Ta' Xbiex, and retains majority in Dingli and Imqabba

• First elected Mayor, Daniel Attard for PN, in Ghasri

• Pembroke retains a Labour majority

• Hair-thin lead for PN in St Paul's Bay

• Neck-and-neck battle in St Julian's

Valletta's local council has gone the way of Labour; this was confirmed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Since its inception 25 years ago, the Valletta local council has never enjoyed a Labour majority. This means that Wednesday's Labour win here is a historic victory for PL.

Alfred Zammit, ONE TV presenter, will be Valletta's new Mayor after a hard-fought battle with PL popular candidate Ray Azzopardi.

Turnouts had already indicated that this could be a possibility since a 19-point drop in turnout from 2013 had been registered in the capital.

In 2013, the PN had won the local council by a slim majority, 51.6% to PL's 48.4%.

It is official that Pembroke has retained its Labour majority and that incumbent Dean Hili will remain as its Mayor. After speculation that the locality will likely protest over the DB Group hotel development in the locality, Labour retains its dominance. A vote for Labour here amounted to 60%.

PL has also retained a majority in Dingli and Imqabba and also won the local council of Ta' Xbiex.

Party agents have indicated that PN is leading in vote counts in the variable locality of St Paul's Bay but that this lead is hair-thin. It could go either way.

Ghasri was first to declare its local council winners as Daniel Attard was elected Mayor for the Nationalist Party. The PN won by 185 to 158 votes for Labour.

The other elected candidates in the Gozo locality are Salvu Felice Pace for PN, Emanuel Mintoff for PN, Elizabeth Mintoff for PL and Sammy Saliba for PL.

First indications from party agents as they examine the ballot sheets and exchange samples suggest that it will be a hard-fought, neck-and-neck battle for both Valletta and St Julian's, typically dominated by the Nationalist Party.

Party agents at other tables indicate that Qrendi seems to be dominated by votes for Labour candidates.

In St Julian's, the most popular candidates seem to be John Agius and Adrian Dominic Ellul for PL and Albert Buttigieg for PN. Carmel Cacopardo has garnered a significant number of votes as well according to party agents.

In the last election, Valletta was won by the PN with just 150 votes. Alfred Zammit and Raymond Azzopardi for Labour seem to be favourites in this locality, while Christian Micallef, Vince Fabri and Mark Spiteri Lucas are popular for the PN.

In most small localities all ballot papers have been turned upwards.

The Naxxar counting hall is once again abuzz with party agents this evening as the first round of local council election results are being tallied.

The vote-counting process to determine who will be elected to the 68 local councils will continue over the next two days.

Localities under intense scrutiny today include Valletta, Nadur, St Paul’s Bay, Mellieha and St Julian’s.

St Julian’s, with an incumbent PN majority, has seen one of lowest turnouts in these elections at 34%. This could result in Alternattiva Demokratika candidate Carmel Cacopardo slipping through and the Labour Party posting some gains.

PN MP Marthese Portelli behind the perspex at the St Julian's table

But the bigger contests are expected to be St Paul’s Bay and Valletta, both with PN majorities. The PL could very well win these councils.

St Paul's Bay was won by the PN in the last round of local council elections but this has been a dynamic locality with consistent changes in the electorate and has swung between the two major parties with equal measure.

Valletta, which has consistently returned a PN majority, may very well be the PL's cherry on the cake as the government party mounted an unprecedented challenge this time around.

Nadur in Gozo, which has always enjoyed a PN majority, was won by a slim margin in the last round. The PN had obtained 50.2% against Labour's 48.3%. However, the popularity of incumbent PN mayor Edward Said could prove to be the difference, allowing the PN to retain the traditional stronghold.

Localities which will be decided today are: Birzebbuga, Ghajnsielem, Dingli, Balzan, Tarxien, Zebbug, Valletta, Fontana, Marsa, Mellieha, Qrendi, Nadur, Xewkija, Zejtun, Zurrieq, Ghasri, Iklin, Imqabba, Pembroke, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay, St Venera, and Ta’ Xbiex.

Ballot started being opened at 2pm but the vote-turning exercise to scrutinise ballots for any defects started at 5.30pm.

READ ALSO: Local council elections 2019: Labour’s deep south, and the PN’s uphill battle