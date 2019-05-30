[WATCH] Labour retains majority of votes and seats in Msida

Margaret Baldacchino Cefai confirmed as Msida mayor

The Labour Party ascertained its majority in Msida after a close battle ensued to determine who would inherent the votes of independent candidate Lino Bartolo.

Having won a majority of votes, the PL went on to claim a majority on the nine-seat council.

Incumbent Margaret Baldacchino Cefai was reconfirmed mayor.

Msida has always been a battleground locality and has changed majorities in the past. It was one of the localities under the spotlight this evening, in the wake of the independent candidature of former PL councillor Lino Bartolo.

In her first reaction, Baldacchino Cefai said she looked forward to continue working with fellow councillors to make Msida a better place.