Updated | [WATCH] French President arrives in Malta for Southern EU Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Malta for the Southern EU countries summit.

The summit, which is being hosted by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, is bringing together leaders from seven EU countries.

Macron was greeted by Muscat in front of Castille, and the two subsequently proceeded to a private bi-lateral meeting. According to a government statement, European issues, migration, and the situation in Libya dominated bilateral talks between Muscat and Macron.

Muscat referred to Libya as a very important neighbour and said that Malta was very much concerned about the Libyan situation. Macron on his part said that the countries have common issues to discuss and especially migration.

Leaders from Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain arrived in Malta around 5pm. They then joined Macron and Muscat for a roundtable meeting which kicked off at 5.30pm.

A press conference in Castille Square is scheduled for 7.10pm.

Known as the EUMed7, the seven EU countries formed the alliance in Brussels on 17 December 2013. The alliance aims to address issues of common interest in the Mediterranean region.

This is the sixth summit of the group, and the first to be hosted in Malta.

The first was held in Athens in September 2016, and was followed by others in Lisbon, Madrid and Rome, with the last held in Nicosia earlier this year.

Discussions in the last summit focused on major EU challenges, from climate change to migration and the Multi-annual Financial Framework.