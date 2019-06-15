PN Mosta sectional committee says it has lost faith in its party

In a letter sent to the Nationalist Party administration, the Mosta sectional committee said that it had lost faith in the PN and that something needed to be done swiftly to repair the damage done.

The letter, signed by Mosta's sectional committee president Norvin Spiteri said that there was anger among the PN members at the PN's reaction to two massive defeats in the last MEP and local council elections.

"It's impossible to remain silent... Secretary General Clyde Puli's reaction to the election result was shocking when he said that the outcome could have been worse. This generated a lot of anger amongst PN supporters, and directly, amongst the electorate," the letter read.

"In the name of all that's right, in the name of our Party, we ask everyone to shoulder responsibility because now we've lost faith in you as well," Spiteri wrote.

The letter said that the PN administration continued to blunder when Jean Pierre Debono attempted to fill former Gozitan PN MP David Stellini's vacant seat when the same Debono was elected with "votes that weren't even valid."

"To make matter worse, Clyde Puli then attempted to entice other members to the seat to replace the next-in-line Kevin Cutajar. Once more: a shocking situation."

The letter also made reference to two party officials meeting with 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech, after which Hermann Schiavone resigned, claiming that Kristy Debono was not to blame for the meeting as she hadn't been aware of the planned encounter with Fenech.

"How can we be credible?" the letter asked.

On the other hand, the PN Sectional Committee in Mellieha said in a statement on Saturday that it didn't ask the current PN administration to resign or to shoulder responsibility.

"We asked all the PN MPs to shoulder collective responsibility and that an internal discussion be carried out so that the necessary steps are taken to find solutions for our party," the statement read.

It was reacting to stories in the media which the committee said had thwarted their message.

