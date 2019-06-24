PN in abeyance as petitioners wanting leader out have not yet made formal move

Kristy Debono has not yet received any letter or petition asking her to convene the Nationalist Party’s general council, MaltaToday has learnt.

Debono is president of the general council and it is up to her to act on any formal call made to her by petitioners seeking a vote of confidence in party leader Adrian Delia.

“I have not received any petition and no one has spoken to me about it,” Debono confirmed with MaltaToday on Monday afternoon.

Debono said she would have one week to convene the general council if a formal petition is filed.

“There has been no letter or petition and what I know about this initiative is what has appeared in the media so far,” she added.

There was a push over the weekend to collect the 150 signatures from councillors to force an extraordinary general council. Petitioners want Delia to face a vote of confidence in the general council.

Media reports have suggested that the number of signatures surpassed the 150 mark.

It is unclear whether the general council has the power to overrule a decision taken by the party convention – the membership base.

Delia was the first PN leader to be elected by party members after the statute was changed by his predecessor.

He was elected in September 2017 with 53% of the members’ vote.