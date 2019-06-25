PN internal elections will pit Adrian Delia’s backers against his detractors

Nationalist Party MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici will face off against Grahan Bencini for president of the PN administrative council after nominations closed today.

Mifsud Bonnici has backed Adrian Delia, while Bencini has supported the move to oust the PN leader. Bencini leads the PN’s forum for professionals.

The contest is widely viewed as a test of the PN leader’s strength in the executive committee, where the election will take place.

A second election will see the post of president of the PN executive committee contested by Graziella Attard Previ and former PN leadership contender Alex Perici Calascione.

Attard Previ was backed by the party leadership for the Sliema local election last month. Perici Calascione adopted a nuanced stance in the wake of the PN’s disastrous result but was seen as the favourite of the Simon Busuttil faction during the 2017 leadership campaign.

Charles Selvaggi is uncontested for the post of treasurer.

The elections will be held on Thursday 4 July, during a meeting of the executive committee at PN headquarters.

The posts became vacant after the resignations of David Stellini from administrative president, Mark Anthony Sammut from executive president and David Camilleri from treasurer.