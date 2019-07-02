[WATCH] Tourism authorities descend on Park Hotel in Sliema to close it down

Authorities close down Park Hotel in Sliema

The Park Hotel in Sliema is being shut down by the tourism regulator after failing to adhere to strict hygiene and accommodation standards.

Malta Tourism Authority officials descended on the hotel on Tuesday morning to start transferring guests from the hotel to other establishments.

A court on Monday declared the hotel not even worthy of a one-star standard.

MTA chairperson Gavin Gulia said the closing down process would take a matter of days until all guests, including those who are still to arrive, are relocated to alternative accommodation.

The regulator has taken steps to advise tour operators and websites such as booking.com to stop taking bookings for the hotel.

MTA’s enforcement and marketing officials were on site this morning as guest towels could be seen hanging in the balconies of the hotel, which is situated in a prime location in Sliema.

A tourist couple who spoke to MaltaToday said they arrived in Malta yesterday and were waiting for information about the closure operation.

When told that the hotel will be closing down due to lack of hygiene standards, they said that they noticed the bad condition the hotel is in.