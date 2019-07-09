menu

Russians top list of new Maltese citizens for third year running

Eurostat data shows that Russian, Saudi Arabian and British nationals topped the list of new Maltese citizens in 2017

kurt_sansone
9 July 2019, 2:34pm
by Kurt Sansone
Russian nationals topped the list of Malta's new citizens
Russian nationals topped the list of Malta's new citizens

There were 464 Russians who obtained Maltese citizenship in 2017, making them the largest group of foreign nationals to acquire citizenship for the third year running.

The information comes from Eurostat’s figures on mobility published in the report People on the Move.

There were 1,973 people granted citizenship in 2017 – the reference year for the survey. The top three nationalities that obtained a Maltese passport in 2017 were Russians (464), Saudi Arabian (342) and British (195).

Russians have topped the list of new citizens since 2015.

Eurostat does not specify the method by which citizenship was obtained but it is plausible that the number of Russians and Saudi Arabians is directly linked to Malta’s cash-for-passport scheme.

Across the EU, almost one million people were granted citizenship in any of the member states.

Moroccans topped the list of citizenship recipients with 169,143, followed by Albanians (126,336) and Indians (73,287).

Foreign nationals receiving Maltese citizenship

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
1st

UK (125)

UK (101) UK (93) Russia (261) Russia (493) Russia (464)
2nd Russia (69) Russia (34) Italy (32) UK (50) UK (126) Saudi Arabia (342)
3rd Morocco (32) Libya (23) Russia (22) Ukraine (25) Saudi Arabia (78) UK (195)
Total new citizens 661 418 314 646 1,495 1,973

 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Russians top list of new Maltese citizens for third year running
National

Russians top list of new Maltese citizens for third year running
Kurt Sansone
Footbridge across busy Paola road will make it easier for students to reach MCAST
National

Footbridge across busy Paola road will make it easier for students to reach MCAST
Kurt Sansone
Reforming Malta’s exams system: Seven takeaways from the Benchmark report
National

Reforming Malta’s exams system: Seven takeaways from the Benchmark report
James Debono
Migrant rescue vessel Alan Kurdi rescues 44 migrants off Lampedusa
National

Migrant rescue vessel Alan Kurdi rescues 44 migrants off Lampedusa
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.