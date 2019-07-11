Nationalist Party votes in favour of rent reform proposal

The Nationalist Party has voted in favour of the proposed residential rent reform during its second reading in parliament, on the condition that amendments are made and the law is scrutinised during the committee stage.

Despite voting in favour, the Opposition stated the new law will not fix the situation the government itself has created.

“The rent situation right now is a scourge of society, moreover when one analyses the lack of long term planning the government has,” the statement read.

According to the Opposition, the government is off-loading the problems it created onto the private sector.

The Opposition said it will be drawing up proposals that "truly inspire change" in the coming three years.