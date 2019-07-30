[WATCH] Vodafone to use Malta as a test bed for new technologies

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and Vodafone will see the telecommunication company using the island as a test bed for digital technology.

One of the announced projects will see a smart parking system introduced in Luqa, which will consist of an application that will be able to tell motorists in real-time, which parking spots are available.

Parliamentary Secretary for Innovation Silvio Schembri, said the project would be implemented in collaboration with the Luqa local council.

“Through this MoU, Vodafone will also start offering students internships and study opportunities where they will also be exposed to a project's implementation. Students will have an opportunity to work with a large telecommunications company boasting ample technological knowhow,” Schembri said.

Students, he said, would be given the opportunity to work on the implementation of the projects.

Sonia Hernandez, Vodafone CEO for Malta said the MoU will focus on three main pillars: awareness regarding disruptive technologies such as AI, virtual reality, big data, blockchain, and the internet of things; providing internship opportunities to Maltese students; and launching the first pilot project related to the internet of things.

She argued that Vodafone was well-placed to reach these targets, given its role as a global leader in tech and innovation. Hernandez said the company had deployed over 800 million intelligent projects across the world through the internet of things.

“We will also partner with the University of Malta’s artificial intelligence department to work on technologies to help deal with cancer treatment in children,” Hernandez said.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat gave a short speech before the signing saying that exciting times were ahead for Malta.

“Today, the government of Malta and Vodafone are teaming up on a collaborative initiative for the betterment of our society. This isn’t just about pilot projects but to also raise awareness and tech literacy on disruptive technology,” he said.