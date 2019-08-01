menu

Environmental Health Directorate warns of contaminated palm oil

A brand of African palm oil has been found to contain some element of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a known carcinogenic substance

david_hudson
1 August 2019, 2:56pm
by David Hudson
Praise African palm oil
Praise African palm oil

A batch of African palm oil has been found to be contaminated by Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons, the Environmental Health Directorate has said.

These hydrocarbons are usually released from burning coal, oil, gasoline, trash, tobacco and wood and the emissions and the ingestion of these chemicals might cause irritation of the eyes and breathing passages and cancer.

The product in question is called African Palm Oil Regular and comes from Ghana. The brand is Praise and the lot number is 181205. 

The Environmental Health Directorate warns consumers that if this product has been purchased it should not be consumed under any circumstances.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
