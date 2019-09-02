Proposed scooter regulations 'over the top and downright silly', AD says

A proposal for drivers of electronic scooters to require a driving license and insurance is over the top and downright silly, according to Alternattiva Demokratika.

Reacting to a public consultation on new rules governing the use of scooters and other micro vehicles, AD said that while imposing a speed limit on electric scooters was understandable, the proposal to require registration, insurance and a driving license was excessive.

“The Minister should make streets safer and move away from his obvious assumption that streets are there to serve the perceived needs of cars over and above the needs of everyone else,” AD said.

The party said that the government’s “over the top proposals” on electric scooters were the wrong response to a new way of travelling that was less harmful to people, towns, villages and ultimately the planet.

“Instead of reducing the space for cars on roads, the ‘car agency’ Transport Malta and the Minister for Transport want to clamp down on low-carbon mobility and introduce ridiculous charges on scooters which do not take up space on roads, do not pollute and are far less dangerous than cars."

The party said the proposed regulations were not about regulating the use of space by electric scooter hire companies, but clamping down on road users who happen not to be using a car.

It said that government should be “bending over backwards” to encourage and facilitate new ways of getting around.

“Instead of encouraging this, the government is making the take-up of clean and inexpensive forms of mobility difficult. It refuses to introduce low emission zones, it is building roads without infrastructure for alternative mobility, it is removing bus lanes and making commuting by bicycle and electric bicycles difficult. On top of all that it is now proposing ridiculous rules on electric scooters. What’s next? Will we require insurance to step outside?” AD Secretary-General and Transport spokesperson Ralph Cassar said.

Cassar said that those who choose alternatives to cars for commuting, including teenagers too young for a driving license, need support from the government.

“Any safety concerns around the use of scooters need to be addressed through education but above all through making our roads safer and increasing space and areas which are off-limits to cars.”

He said the real concern should be road safety, and the “total lack of enforcement of traffic regulations, from haphazard parking to dangerous driving”.

“Maybe Minister Borg should start implementing the Transport Masterplan 2025,” AD said.

“Maybe he could get Cabinet to approve the banning of high-emission vehicles from our towns and city centres, instead of fixating on clean electric scooters. Maybe he should just implement sustainable and climate-friendly transport policies. Probably it’s no use holding our breathes for that to happen,” he said.

